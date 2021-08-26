Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $207.00. 76,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

