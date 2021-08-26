Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $120.90. 1,614,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -269.31 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,129 shares of company stock worth $92,260,146. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

