Royal Bank of Canada Has $210,000 Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

