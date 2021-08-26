Royal Bank of Canada Has $221,000 Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 65.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

