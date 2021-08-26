Royal Bank of Canada Has $228,000 Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

