Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OneWater Marine by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780 in the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

