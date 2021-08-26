Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

RY traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

