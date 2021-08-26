Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,941 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock worth $26,140,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

