Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 933 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,334.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,100. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

