Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$158.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.87. 75,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,007. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -678.42. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

