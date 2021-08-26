Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

