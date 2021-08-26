Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$132.53. 975,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.70. The stock has a market cap of C$188.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
