Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$132.53. 975,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.70. The stock has a market cap of C$188.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

