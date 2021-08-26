RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €59.00 ($69.41) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.16 ($63.72).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

