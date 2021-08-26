Rupert Soames Sells 232,734 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Serco Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

