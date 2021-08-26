Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.57% of Avnet worth $102,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

AVT opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

