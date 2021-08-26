Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $110.02 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $110,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

