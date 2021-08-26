Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $97,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.