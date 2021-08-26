Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 116,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

