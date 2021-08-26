Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,399.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.11 or 0.06586835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.03 or 0.01305993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00361648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00129152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00629186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00331573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00319176 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,090,019 coins and its circulating supply is 31,972,707 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

