Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 0.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 193,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 373,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $55,334,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $34,312,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $20,341,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $7,833,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $6,261,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

