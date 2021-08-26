Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of -0.46.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safehold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
