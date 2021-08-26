Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safehold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

