salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.74.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

