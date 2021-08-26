salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.36.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

