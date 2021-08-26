salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.36.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
