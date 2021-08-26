salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

