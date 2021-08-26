salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.
CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.21.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
