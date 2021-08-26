Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,658% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 850,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

