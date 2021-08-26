Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

