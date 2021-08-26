Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.48. 5,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

