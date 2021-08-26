Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 660,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
