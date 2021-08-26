Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 660,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

