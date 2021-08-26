Savant Capital LLC Acquires 134 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $220.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

