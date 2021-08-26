Savant Capital LLC Buys 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $483.41 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

