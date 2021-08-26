Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $555.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.17.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

