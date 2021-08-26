Savant Capital LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

