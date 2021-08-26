Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,215.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

