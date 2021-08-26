Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 5,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,777. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

