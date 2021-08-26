Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,298 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

