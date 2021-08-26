SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.00

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.44 ($1.55), with a volume of 22505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.09. The company has a market capitalization of £799.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.