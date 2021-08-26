Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,338,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

