Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 220.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $656.80 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $661.06. The company has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

