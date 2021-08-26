Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

