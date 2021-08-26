Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.