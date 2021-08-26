Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 800 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.