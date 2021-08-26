Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.