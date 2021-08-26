Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $79.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.04.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $79.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.