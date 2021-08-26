Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $79.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.04.

