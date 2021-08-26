Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

