Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $136.82.

