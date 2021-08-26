Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $87.69 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

