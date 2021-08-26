SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

