SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

