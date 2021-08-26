SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SLQT traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 401,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.