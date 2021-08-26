Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

